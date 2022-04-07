The Young Marines, a national youth organization, has named the Mid-Cumberland Young Marines the Division 3 Unit of the Year.
The unit meets in Mt. Juliet, and the unit commander is Charles B. Ware.
The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age 8 through high-school graduation. It promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on character-building, leadership, and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
The Mid Cumberland Young Marines is the top unit in Division 3, which includes six states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. It is comprised of 20 youth members and guided by eight adult volunteers.
“I was honored and overjoyed that our unit received this award,” said Ware. “We’re just a small unit in Middle Tennessee with limited resources. Our unit really struggled during the pandemic, but the kids remained loyal to the program and continued to work in the community. This award validates everything that the kids work for and proves that persistence overcomes adversity.”
The Mid Cumberland Young Marines are actively involved in the community, bringing awareness of drug usage and uncertainty brought about by the global pandemic. Youth members participated in several community events, including a statewide initiative involving church leaders, government agencies, and youth groups. Its goal was to bring awareness of the lasting effects that the pandemic has had on the youth in the community.
Mt. Juliet was devastated by a recent tornado. As a result, Ware organized an outreach event the involved all the units in the battalion. The Young Marines served their neighbors by cleaning up debris from homes, organizing trash pickups and preparing food for workers.
“As part of a community event to honor local military veterans, my unit was asked to present a flag and/or military branch hat to former veterans who live in a local nursing home,” Ware said. “One of my youngest Young Marines, 9-year-old Bentley Wilson walked up to a veteran, presented him with the flag and hat and then saluted. The 94-year-old World War II veteran started crying. Then, he stood up out of his wheelchair and saluted back to the Young Marine. Trust me when I say, there was not a dry eye in the facility. This, to me, is what this organization represents and why I love it so much.”
Col. William P. Davis, the national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines, added, “The Mid-Cumberland Young Marines has done extraordinary work in Mt. Juliet and are so deserving of this recognition. Its youth members and adult volunteers show great devotion to the community and reverence to veterans. The unit successfully promotes a healthy drug-free lifestyle, which is a foundation of the Young Marines program. I offer my sincere congratulations to an outstanding unit.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.