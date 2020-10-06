Mid-South Conference officials released the 2021 women’s volleyball conference schedule late last week.
The 12-team conference schedule features a 16-matches beginning on Feb. 15, 2021, with the final match of the regular season slated for April 3, 2021. Cumberland will face Bethel University, Martin Methodist, Freed-Hardeman, Life University, and Lindsey Wilson College twice, in a home and home format, while taking on the rest of the conference just one time.
The top four seeds based on conference winning percentage will receive a bye to the Mid-South Conference Quarterfinals. The Opening Round of the MSC Tournament begins on Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. The quarterfinals will take place that Thursday evening with the semifinals and finals slated for Friday and Saturday.
NAIA officials announced on Aug. 20 that the women’s volleyball tournament would be staying put in Sioux City, Iowa, for the 13th consecutive year. The Tyson Events Center will again play host as teams will battle it out for a national title from April 27 through May 1.
The Phoenix will begin 2020-21 in a neutral site tournament on Oct. 24 where they will play matches against Southeastern Univerity and Middle Georgia State.
Cumberland will open 2021 with two non-conference matchups against Fisk Univerity and Lyon College on February 13 in Nashville before starting their Mid-South Conference schedule on the road for three straight matches against Bethel (Feb. 15), Shawnee State (Feb. 19), and Thomas More University (Feb. 20).
The home opener for the Phoenix is set to take place on February 25 against Martin Methodist. Cumberland will also host a Tri-match on February 27th against non-conference opponent Keiser University and Lindsey Wilson College.
The Phoenix open up March with two home matches against the University of Pikeville on March 4 and the University of the Cumberlands on March 6.
The team will go on the road for four straight games beginning with Life University (March 11) and then heading to Henderson, Tennessee for a match with Freed Hardeman (March 13). The Phoenix round out their road trip against Martin Methodist (March 18) and Lindsey Wilson (March 20).
The Phoenix round out the month of March with three home matches against Life University (March 25), Freed-Hardeman University (March 27), and Bethel University on March 29.
The final two matches of the 2020-21 season for the Phoenix will take place at home in Lebanon against Campbellsville University on April 1 and Georgetown University on April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.