Mid-South Conference officials released the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules featuring a 22-game conference schedule beginning on Nov. 19, with the final game of the regular season slated for Feb. 20.
The conference will continue with the typical Thursday and Saturday schedule with each team playing two conference games on Monday night. All conference dates are doubleheaders.
With the addition of Martin Methodist, Freed-Hardeman, and Bethel University, the conference will have two groupings. Cumberland’s group features Bethel, Freed-Hardeman, Martin Methodist, Life University, and Lindsey Wilson. The top two teams from each grouping will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals in the Mid-South Conference Tournament.
The three-seed will play the six-seed and the four-seed will play the five-seed, higher seed hosts, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals. The women’s opening round game will be Feb. 22, and the men’s opening round game will be played Feb. 23.
The MSC quarterfinals begin Feb. 26 for the women and Feb. 27 for the men. The semifinals will be Feb. 28 and the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship will be March 1.
Cumberland will open its conference schedule on the road on Nov. 19 vs newcomer Bethel University before taking on Freed-Hardeman University on Nov. 21. The Phoenix will host Shawnee State (Dec. 3) and Thomas More (Dec. 5) before the winter break.
Cumberland will return from the break and travel to Campbellsville on New Years’ Eve. The Phoenix will head north to play Georgetown on Jan. 2. The teams will host Lindsey Wilson on Monday, Jan. 4, and Life on Jan. 7.
The Phoenix will finish off the first round of the schedule with an away game at Martin Methodist (Jan. 9) and host the University of the Cumberlands (Jan. 14) and Pikeville (Jan. 16).
The teams will go on the road for three straight games starting with Thomas More (Jan. 21) and then heading to Portsmouth, Ohio for a game with Shawnee State (Jan. 23). Cumberland will return to Tennessee to play Freed-Hardeman (Jan. 28) in Henderson and host Bethel on Jan. 30.
Cumberland will stay at home to host Georgetown (Feb. 4) and Campbellsville (Feb. 6) before another three-game road set against Lindsey Wilson (Feb. 8), Pikeville (Feb. 11), and the Cumberlands (Feb. 13). The Phoenix will have two final games at home versus Martin Methodist (Feb. 18) and Life University (Feb. 20) before starting postseason play.
