Bluegrass Division
Thomas More | 2-0
Lindsey Wilson | 1-0
Georgetown | 1-0
Cumberlands | 1-1
Bethel | 0-0
Campbellsville | 0-1
Pikeville | 0-1
CUMBERLAND | 0-2
Last week’s scores
Cumberlands 42, CUMBERLAND 12
Lindsey Wilson at Georgetown, postponed
Pikeville at Bethel, postponed
Thomas More 48, Campbellsville 27
This week’s games
Georgetown at CUMBERLAND
Campbellsville at Pikeville
Cumberlands at Lindsey Wilson
Bethel at Thomas More
