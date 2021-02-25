Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.