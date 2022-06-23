As long as temperatures stay high, heating bills will too.
Middle Tennessee Electric customers won’t have to worry about their service being cut off, even in the event of non-payment until at least July 6.
The move was announced on Tuesday, in a press release from Amy Byars, the Middle Tennessee Electric marketing and public relations coordinator.
During the current heat wave, Middle Tennessee Electric has not had any heat-related outages, but the release indicated that increased demand for electricity used to power air conditioning to cool area homes has also driven member electric bills higher.
“Even though the energy rate at Middle Tennessee Electric is 25% (less than) the national average, when a consumer uses lots of energy, bills reflect the increased consumption,” said Robert White, Middle Tennessee Electric vice president of members services and community relations. “Over the last few weeks, we have seen record electricity demand due to the hot weather. As this heat wave continues, it will have a significant impact on our members’ bills as air conditioners are run harder and longer.”
Middle Tennessee Electric members do have some options to assist them with making payments. There are variable and fixed budget billing options to offset swings that occur when extreme temperatures result in the use of large amounts of energy. The cooperative also offers members the option to adjust their due date.
