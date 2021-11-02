This is the time of year when I receive the most calls regarding two invaders coming into homes.
We have two common pests that will make their inside to try and stay warm. The two main invaders are the brown marmorated stink bug and the Asian lady beetle. They are both annoying and will normally look for a way inside when we are approaching our first frost of the season.
Let’s be honest ... our homes are a much better over-wintering place for these lovely home pests instead of some decaying pile of mulch.
Brown marmorated stinkbugs — also known as stink bugs — are serious pests of fruits and vegetables. They were accidentally introduced about 25 years ago from east Asia.
I’m sure that most of you have seen damage on your tomatoes and didn’t fully realize what it was. They’ll damage tomato fruit by piercing a small hole in the fruit, and the damage will cause a small, rotten place to appear. The difficultly with them is the smell they can omit, thus, the name stinkbug.
Asian lady beetle and ladybugs get confused for each other all the time. Ladybugs are more red in color, and they will live outdoors. Most of the time, it is the Asian lady beetles that are invading our homes instead of actual ladybugs.
The Asian lady beetle come to the United States in the late 1980s. They are considered beneficial, because they will feed on harmful garden pests such as scale and aphids. They are difficult to deal with, because they will frequently visit our homes to overwinter. They are a nuisance, because they can omit a nasty odor and leave yellow stains behind.
There is no easy way to prevent them coming in with a spray. The main way to prevent them is to seal the entry points where they are coming in. Any small hole or crack that is an eighth of an inch or larger will give them easy access. That includes doors, windows and even dryer vents. This weekend will be a great time to inspect around your home to look for any access point for these pests.
It’s not practical to use an insecticide once they have entered the home. It’s best to prevent them from ever entering the home. If you do find them in your home, they can easily be swept up or vacuumed.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, the Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent for Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
