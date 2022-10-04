A funeral service for Mike Gwaltney will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Gladeville United Methodist Church, located at 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, with pastor Moses Han and Tim Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Caraway Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Gladeville United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday after noon and until time of service.
Mr. Gwaltney, 72, of Gladeville passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at Summit Medical Center.
Born on June 7, 1950, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Cordell and Lou Alice Russell Gwaltney.
He was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School. He went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech University and received his masters degree from Trevecca Nazarene University.
He served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of Gladeville United Methodist Church for 50 years.
He was a long-time coach, educator and principal in Mt. Juliet, retiring in 2009 after 37 years.
He served on the board of directors of the Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and was an active member of the Gladeville United Methodist men’s club.
He is survived by: his wife of more than 50 years, Margaret Huddleston Gwaltney; two children, Casey (John) Foster, Brian (Casey) Gwaltney; three granddaughters, Ashley Foster, Karli Foster, Lilly Gwaltney; brother, Randy Gwaltney; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Foster, Bruce Jones, Richard Cardwell, James Edwin Swain, all his former players, and the 1986 Mt. Juliet girls softball state championship team.
Active pallbearers are Cory Gwaltney, Randy Gwaltney, Tommy Martin, John Simms, Patrick Yankura, Danny Lassiter, Randy Harris and Chuck Foster.
Memorials may be made to the Gladeville United Methodist men’s club or to the Wilson County FCA.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
