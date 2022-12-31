Graveside services for Mike LaPritch Rhodes, 44, will be held on Thursday at noon at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Mike was preceded in death by: his mother, Edwina Rhodes; his grandparents; and multiple aunts and uncles.
Survivors include: his very devoted father, Michael Rhodes; bonus mom, Debbie Rhodes; a devoted son, Samari Rhodes (mother, Monronda L. Bass); a sister, Latisha (Shadrack) Seay; step-sister, Caver Weir; step-brother, Quincy Weir; niece, Moriah Seay; devoted aunt, Jeannie (Jerry) Bratcher; devoted uncles, Patrick (Lisa) Maynard, Ronnie (Gail) Kelley; and a very dear and devoted friend, Alicia Carter.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
