Mildred Ann Edwards went home to be with our Lord and receive her Heavenly rewards on Sept. 6, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Born Mildred Ann Phillips on Jan. 22, 1929, she was known by many names — Mama, Baby, Green Apples, Aunt Mil, and Norene Nanny, but she was best known simply as Nanny.
Mildred spent her life in service to God, her family, her church, and her community.
Though tiny in stature, she was a spiritual giant.
She was a lifetime member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and played the piano by ear.
She ministered to the youth, hosted meals and preachers, baked innumerable meals and cakes, and prayed continually. She was an avid supporter of the U.S. Postal Service through the multitude of beautifully-written cards she sent over her lifetime.
She shared God’s light and love with everyone she knew and exemplified Christ through her daily life and quiet spiritual counsel.
Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at Hunter Funeral Home, located at 208 West Main St. in Watertown, with Dr. Hunter Hay officiating.
The burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Norene. Pallbearers are Bob Beadle, John Buchanan, Kaden Buchanan, Colby James, Randall Hall, Greg Jennings and Dann Whitt.
She is joyfully reunited with: her father and mother, Frank and Ona Phillips; her husband and love of her life, Marshall Edwards; her daughter, Sharon Buchanan; son-in-law, Charles Buchanan; and sister, Ina (Lawton) Tarpley.
Mildred will be dearly missed by: her daughter, Lynn Beadle; beloved son-in-law, Bobby Beadle; grandchildren, John (Meg) Buchanan, Kristen Beadle, Jennifer (Colby) James; great-grandchildren, Kendall Buchanan, Kaden Buchanan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many additional family and friends.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Fall Creek Baptist Church youth by mailing those donations to 11535 Cainsville Road, Norene, Tennessee, 37136, or Community Church at Greenvale youth, care of treasurer Kimmie Haley, 198 Edgewood St., Alexandria, Tennessee, 37012, or Gideons International. May God bless.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
