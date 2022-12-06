Mildred Davis Wynne, 95, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was born in Wilson County on Oct. 9, 1927, the daughter of the late John Robert Davis and Katie Marie Hankins Davis.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Draughn’s Business College. She was a clerical supervisor for the Internal Revenue Service for 20 years and then worked for Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels as manager for 25 years.
She was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and the Tops Program at Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by: her husbands, Jimmie H. Corley, Sr., Fred M. Wynne; brother, James H. “Butch” Davis; and sister, Lillian Watson.
Survivors include: five children, Jimmie Howard (Connie) Corley, Jr., Kitty Suzanne (Dean) Gammons, Gwendolyn Greer, Valleri Meredith, Shannon (Ted) Eichenberger; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday a noon at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Charles McKnight officiating. Interment will be held in Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
