Mildred Louise Bouton Gaston, 96, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 4, 2023, at her residence.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Emmett Gaston, Jr.; parents, George and Margaret Bouton; and brother, William P. Bouton.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 10:13 pm
She is survived by: her sister, Margaret Jane Bouton Farris; nieces and nephews, Mary-Margaret (Allen Vance) Farris, George R. (Beth) Bouton, Caroline Farris (Bill) Walker, Jonathan P. Bouton, Dr. Robert (Jane) Gaston, Jr.; along with many great nephews and nieces who lovingly knew her as Auntie.
Mildred was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and a member of the choir.
She was a Lebanon High School graduate and attended and received her associates degree from Ward-Belmont College and completed her bachelor’s degree in biology at Middle Tennessee State University.
She was a member of the John Sellars Chapter Tennessee Ornithological Society, Village Women’s Club, the TXR Grange/Community Club, the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with 74 years of service, a honorary member of the Year Round Garden Club, the Wilson County Garden Guild and the Wilson County History Associates Fite-Fessenden House.
Visitation was held on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with a funeral service to follow. Interment was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with pastor Sherard Eddington officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church Lebanon and to Margaret Gaston Chapter of the DAR.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
