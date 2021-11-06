MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele discussed redistricting and Mt. Juliet’s growth with residents during Thursday evening’s town hall meeting, which was held at Grace Baptist Church.
Milele presented the three options of the city’s redrawing of its voting districts to 26 residents at the church’s cafe. In all of those options, the entire western portion from South Mt. Juliet Road will be redrawn into District 3.
Milele said that would cause her to lose Providence Marketplace and all commercial buildings north of Providence Parkway and along Belinda Parkway.
“I don’t see any other way to change it because of the numbers,” said Milele.
Milele and the rest of the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will plan on hosting its second work session over the redrawing of the four city districts on Nov. 22. The commissioners will vote on their final redrawing of the city in this session.
City officials look at Mt. Juliet’s redistricting plans as an effort to balance out its population.
Milele addressed her district’s current growth by going over the current progress of Providence Central, a multi-use development on 250 acres near Adams Lane, Central Pike and Providence Parkway. The development includes the Enclave of Providence Apartments, which is expected to have eight buildings and 296 apartment units.
Last July, Cumberland Advisors — a Nashville-based real-estate developer — broke ground on this development. They added that a 12,000 square-foot commercial building will be built along with the apartment units, though no users have been identified for the commercial building.
Leasing for the first apartment units is estimated to start next summer, with completion expected by 2023.
Milele noted that the developers are blasting on the property there.
The Providence Parkway extension is expected to be finished by the end of this year. The extension measures approximately 2,300 feet, and road upgrades will estimate between $7 million and $8 million during the approval process.
Milele said that Adams Lane, which is part of this extension, is going to circle in and come into Providence Parkway. She also said that will help create some nice roads there.
Providence Parkway will have approximately five lanes by the fifth phase of this road extension.
Milele also went over Providence Commons Townhomes, a planned multi-family development on seven acres, located on South Mt. Juliet Road.
Last month, the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission deferred on a land-use amendment for the development until its next meeting as a request from Kimley Horn. Horn is a Nashville-based engineering consultant, who made the request on behalf of Pulte Homes, a home-0construction company and the townhomes’ developer.
Milele said that Pulte Homes was able to get Publix, which is near Providence Commons, to agree to be part of the planned-unit development, due to the city’s 20-acre minimum rule. She added that Pulte Homes is asking for RM-16 zoning for those townhomes.
This rezoning would allow 16 units to be built per acre.
Milele approved of the developers’ plan for the townhomes but was not in favor of their choice to build the property on seven acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.