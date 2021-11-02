Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele plans to host a town hall meeting at Victory Baptist Church — located at 1777 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet — on Thursday.
Milele will be discussing with residents of her district over future redistricting, District 4’s growth and upcoming projects around the district.
She and the rest of the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners held workshops over the city’s redistricted zones last month. They have looked over three options of the redrawing on Mt. Juliet’s four city voting districts.
District 4 has more than 12,160 residents according to the 2020 U.S. Census. In the three different redrawing proposals, that district will get smaller to offset the city’s growth.
She feared this will cause her to lose the western portion of District 4, which contains all city limits south of Interstate-40.
“I have heard from a few constituents inquiring about options to keep more of my current district,” said Milele. “Maintaining my district as it is today would be incredibly difficult because of its density.”
Milele is also concerned that Mt. Juliet’s prosperity would lead to its tax revenues leveling off and a massive expansion of multi-family housing across the city of Mt. Juliet.
“So far, thankfully, our revenues still are promising and above average, as is the demand for growth,” said Milele.
She will present a visual presentation over Mt. Juliet’s future growth and the future of its housing market during Thursday’s town hall meeting.
Civil Site Design Group, a civil engineering group, will be discussing information with Milele over Beckwith Pointe, an industrial project, located on 75 acres south of I-40, behind Belinda City.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation on providing Civil Site Design Group an industrial-design-guideline waiver to develop four warehouse buildings on that property last September.
Civil Site Design Group’s current plan to build this property only has one access point across from Meadowview Drive and a tree barrier behind the houses along Belinda Parkway.
“I believe this is the best-case scenario of what could be built on the 75 acres there,” said Milele.
She will also discuss Providence Commons Townhomes, a proposed multi-family development on seven acres, located on the east side of South Mt. Juliet Road, at the meeting.
Last month, the planning commission deferred on both the development’s rezoning to an RM-16 planned-unit development and its preliminary master development plan until the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 18.
There are 108 townhomes planned to be built at a density of 15.7 units per acre for the development. Amenities include a pavilion, a playground, a dog park and an open play area.
Milele is not in favor of the project, because she feels that the number of townhomes is too high at a small density for a small site like Providence Commons Townhomes.
“What I hope to gain for this meeting is to educate the public on the future growth that’s coming to District 4, the changes in voting/commission districts, and encourage their engagement in city business,” said Milele.
Milele also indicated that her desire is to have a well-informed citizenry.
