There hasn’t been a lot of down time over the past decade for Jonathan Cornelius.
It’s reflected by the numbers.
After practicing orthopedic medicine for 13 years, the Lebanon doctor recently completed his 10,000th surgery.
“I love to make people feel better,” the 45-year-old Cornelius said. “I feel like (orthopedics) is an area of medicine where you can see someone in pain and help them to feel better either through treatments in the office or through surgery.”
Over the last eight years of his career, Cornelius has completed anywhere from 900 to 1,000 surgeries per year to reach the milestone.
Before he was able to become an orthopedic surgeon, Cornelius had to complete four years of college, four years of medical school, five years of residency and an extra year of training in joint replacement.
Cornelius attended medical school at Indiana University School of Medicine, completed his residency at Michigan State University, and completed a fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.
When he began doing surgery early on in his training process, Cornelius developed an affection for the orthopedic side of it, where he could help people function better and be happier.
Cornelius began practicing in Lebanon in 2009. Since then, his practice has grown and changed alongside orthopedics.
“In the beginning, everything feels challenging and intimidating as a surgeon, but after you’ve done it 10,000 times, and you’ve seen all the possible problems, you begin to feel more comfortable,” Cornelius said.
He became the first person to utilize a robot in joint replacement surgery in Tennessee in 2011. The robot allows for some advanced imaging prior to surgery, which in turn allows for the surgeon to plan out the surgery with more precision and save surgery time.
Now, surgical robots are more commonplace in the operating room.
Looking back, Cornelius said he’s impressed with how far orthopedic surgery has come since he began practicing.
The robot isn’t the only helping hand in the operating room when Cornelius performs a surgery. Typically, alongside of him is a physicians assistant, a first assistant, a scrub technician, and an anesthesia provider in the operating room.
“Surgery is very much a team sport,” Cornelius said.
On average, from the first incision to when the bandage is on, the procedures take about an hour. Cornelius likes efficiency. On a typical surgery day, there will be two operating rooms. One room will be being prepared while he performs the operation in the first.
After the operation is completed and the patient is being moved into recovery, Cornelius will move to the second room, where the second patient will be almost ready for surgery.
The process of helping someone in pain feel better through orthopedics varies from patient to patient. Most of Cornelius’s patients begin with office visits before building their way up to surgery.
“For some people, an office visit or two, and medicines or therapies or injections, sometimes, that’s enough to get them out of pain and on with their lives,” Cornelius said. “And sometimes, none of those things gets them there, and it takes a surgery to correct a problem.”
At this point in his career, many of his patients have already seen other physicians and found him after being told they needed surgery.
Cornelius said that he normally doesn’t keep score, but for a surgeon, 10,000 surgeries is typically a big milestone.
“Looking back, my first feeling is humble and gratitude that so many people have trusted me to help them feel better,” Cornelius said.
