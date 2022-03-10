Milton Lynch Jr., passed away on March 8, 2022, at age 82.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens following the service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Sellars Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Elbert Milton Lynch, Jr., was born in Watertown to Ruby Mae Neal Lynch and Elbert Milton Lynch, Sr.
He worked many years for the Nashville Bridge Company, leaving there to work for DuPont until his retirement.
Mr. Lynch was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He served his community as a mason for more than 50 years.
Mr. Lynch is preceded in death by: his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary Chapman Lynch; son, Ronnie Lynch; grandson, Keith Lynch; parents, Ruby and Elbert Lynch; and sister, Martha Elizabeth “Mollie” Lynch.
He is survived by: his daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Hall of Union, Kentucky; son, Lonnie (Chris) Lynch of Burlington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Hall, Brian (Traci) Hall, Tim Hall, Amanda (Keith) Seiter; along with 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to special long-time friend, Donald Oakley, and brother and sister-in-law, Garry and Dale Crowell.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
