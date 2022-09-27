Living a healthy life requires several focus areas, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
Living a healthy life requires several focus areas, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
However, a health fair in Lebanon this weekend aims to get all the information in one place at least.
The first-ever BeHealthy Lebanon Health Fair is being sponsored by the Vine Branch Fellowship and will take place at the organization’s community garden on Coles Ferry Pike this Saturday. The Wilson County Health Department and the Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program are also sponsoring the event.
The BeHealthy Health Fair’s focus is to shed light on the resources available in Wilson County and surrounding counties.
“We hope to connect individuals and families with individuals, organizations, and businesses that can assist in improving the mind, body, and spirit,” said Alex Scott, the Vine Branch Fellowship founder. “It’s not a traditional health fair. Usually, when people think about a health fair, they think about blood pressure checks and things like that.”
Instead of screenings, the BeHealthy Lebanon Health Fair will pool local resources so that attendees can gather that information independently.
“We’re focusing on making sure the community is up to date on all the resources available to them within the community,” Scott said. “We have a lot of things going on, like obesity, mental issues, anxiety, and depression, so we are trying to bring those resources together in one centralized location to know what people have access to.”
Some booths at the BeHealthy Lebanon Health Fair will spotlight yoga and fitness centers in Wilson County. Others will focus on information such as health insurance and medical and surgery clinics.
“We will have a lot of those businesses to be present on-site to help them navigate through their own personal lives,” Scott said. “With a wealth of info present, we hope to help individuals of all ages, ethnicities, and what they may not have known was available to them to help maybe change the trajectory of their lives and lifestyles.”
Inspiring and promoting healthy habits is what Scott and his wife Shené set out to do when they founded Vine Branch Fellowship. They are optimistic that the health fair will help aid in that endeavor.
“We love to help that next generation, as well as the current generation, that exists to help change what their lives may be and what it could be in the near future,” Scott said. “It brings us a lot of satisfaction to know we can impact people’s lives mentally and physically. Whatever they are in need of, we want to focus on that aspect of it so that they can become healthier people in their totality.”
The fair will be at the newly-built Lebanon Community and Education Garden, located at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
