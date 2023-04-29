The Ministry Center, located at 1007 Hartsville Pike in Lebanon, will be celebrating its 85th anniversary when it gathers together for heritage day on May 7.
The community is invited to attend.
From humble beginnings that started with a small group of local residents who met at the Lebanon Woolen Mills to their church campus — which has been located on Hartsville Pike since 2001 — the Ministry Center Church of God has served the community for more than 85 years.
“It is my privilege to pastor this wonderful congregation, who has served Lebanon and the surrounding area for so many years,” said Ministry Center Pastor Drew Eastes. “We look forward to celebrating how God has blessed our church, and we invite everyone to join us as we look back at our legacy of faithful service. We also look forward with excitement for the Ministry Center’s future opportunities to share the love of Jesus and serve our community.”
The church’s first members met at the Lebanon Woolen Mills in the 1930s, gathering for tent revivals and at several temporary locations, including a boat house, Denton Radiator shop, and a residential property on Lester Avenue.
The Church of God officially organized in Lebanon in 1938. The church congregation continued to grow and share the gospel, and in 1947, the local members built their first new building on Lester Avenue. Twenty years later, the church located to a new and larger building on East Forrest Avenue under the leadership of Rev. Walter Sellars, who pastored the congregation for 28 years.
In 1979, Rev. Gordon Lee became pastor, and the following year in 1980, the church’s building suffered a severe fire. For several months, the members met at Cumberland College during the church’s rebuilding. The church continued to prosper, and in June, 2001, it moved to the current location on Hartsville Pike. Lee served as pastor for 43 years before retiring last year to become the care pastor, and Eastes accepted the lead pastor position.
“We are honored to have our state bishop, Wayne Dority, join us on heritage day,” Eastes said. “He will bring the message in our morning service that begins at 10:50 a.m. and our renewal service that evening at 5 p.m. We welcome everyone to join us on this special day.”
