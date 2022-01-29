THOMPSON’S STATION — A Tennessee family of three reported missing for 10 days has been found dead in a wrecked truck, officials said.
The bodies of Jeremy Cook, 33; Johanna Manor, 29; and Adalicia Manor, 8, were located on Wednesday afternoon in Williamson County, Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward told the Tennessean. They disappeared on Jan. 16.
Ward said that investigators tracked a cellphone that belonged to one of the victims to a crashed vehicle in a rural area just south of Interstate 840 in Thompson’s Station.
A preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol report says that the family was traveling in a black Chevy Silverado with Cook behind the wheel when the vehicle ran off the road.
The truck appears to have hit a concrete median before going over it and falling about 100 feet into a ravine, according to the report. The driver and both passengers wore their seatbelts.
Cook lived in Bon Aqua, and Manor and her daughter were originally from Clarksville. Ward said that at least one of the adults worked in Williamson County.
“They were likely possibly going back and forth (from home), and I suspect that’s when the crash happened,” the sheriff said.
The victims’ bodies were being sent to a medical examiner to determine their causes of death. The wreck remained under investigation by sheriff’s investigators and the state highway patrol.
