TUPELO, Mississippi — A man charged with stealing a plane that he didn’t know how to land will remain behind bars, denied bond by a judge who took a dim view of his lawyer’s promise that he wouldn’t take off again.

Airport worker Cory Wayne Patterson allegedly stole the plane on Saturday after posting a goodbye message, saying he “never actually wanted to hurt anyone.” Police say that he called 911 threatening to crash the plane into a Walmart and circled for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before safely landing in a soybean field.

