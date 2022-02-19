On the cusp of its 50th birthday, Mt. Juliet’s mayor, James Maness, declared the state of the city “strong.”
To be where it is today, the mayor said, was no accident, as the people “who have been here for a while have done things right for those of us who have come behind you.”
At the reins of the city now, Maness is proud of how far it has come from its beginnings and what it means for the city’s residents and finances.
“In 1972, we had 1,500 people,” Maness said. “By 1985, our population numbers got us from a three-person commission to a five-person commission. We all know if you want to make something better, add more politicians.”
In the most recent census results, from 2020, Mt. Juliet shows a population exceeding 39,000.
Assured that the city has eclipsed 40,000 people by now, Maness floated the idea of conducting a special census every three years to better gauge the rapid population growth and to better allocate the ever-increasing revenues for Mt. Juliet.
“I have a slide with a picture of the 1974 budget,” Maness said. “I’ll tell you right now you will not fit our budget on one slide anymore. (Back then), the budget was $129,000 ... $35,000 of that was even carried over from the year before.”
During the city’s most recent fiscal year, its revenues totaled in excess of $41 million. Maness credits increased consumer spending for at least the latest revenue windfalls, attributing recent figures to pandemic-shopping trends and the higher sales tax rate. Mt. Juliet’s sales tax is 9.75%.
“We’ve not seen sales-tax revenue come in below $1 million per month (since 2020),” Maness said. “We are very close to having our first $2-million month.”
Even if revenues are on the rise, Maness indicated that he wants to stay frugal and is determined to stick to a savings strategy.
“For every three dollars of revenue the city takes in, we’re only budgeting for two,” Maness said. “There aren’t many cities out there that are saving one out of every three dollars.”
Where does that extra dollar go?
One destination is into capital and infrastructure projects. Right now, there are 20 transportation projects in various stages underway around Mt. Juliet. Maness wants to prioritize similar projects with the increasing revenues, adding that between inflationary construction costs and drawn-out timetables, it’s never too soon to start. Just the road-widening project over I-40 that is finally nearing completion, the mayor mentioned began back in 2014.
“You see those projects and you don’t realize that engineering goes first,” Maness said. “Then, you have environmental studies, then right of way and utility negotiations. All those things happen before you ever see crews on site.”
Maness also believes that the city is ready to create a stormwater department and has moved into the study phase of doing so.
“If you live at the top of the hill, this might not be your biggest priority,” Maness said. “If you live at the bottom of the hill, stormwater runoff is an important thing to you.”
The administration indicated a desire to continue developing other elements of the city’s public safety departments as well. He pointed to the latest fire station under construction and the adoption of a fire marshal program. On the law enforcement side, he cited the city’s license plate readers as ways the increased funds are better serving Mt. Juliet residents.
“Red light cameras turn citizens into criminals,” Maness said. “(License plate readers) keep the criminals away from citizens.
“The No. 1 thing we are doing as a city is to make sure the emergency services that we need are here.”
He acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had wrought harm to friends and loved ones and that the last two years had not been easy. To face the threat, he urged a united front moving forward.
“Some of us are vaccinated, and some of you are not,” Maness said. “I understand both sides of the subject. I’m here to say, ‘Let’s not let one subject divide us.’ We have a great city. Let’s keep going.”
