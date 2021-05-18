Mt. Juliet’s Sage Dobson was named District 9-AAA Goalkeeper of the Year while Green Hill’s Zach Blair earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in a vote of the league’s coaches.
Lebanon’s Sean Redmond was chosen first-team all-district, joining Wilson Central’s Zack Anderson and Steven Stone; Mt. Juliet’s Vinnie Loundsbury, Scott Boyer and Justice Cardenas and Green Hill’s Davis McQueen and Conner Vogel.
The Blue Devils’ Jesse Garduno was named to the second team along with Wilson Central’s Matthew Jones and Jacob Blue; Mt. Juliet’s Christian Melendez, Sebastian Buendia and Kaden Phillips and Green Hill’s Tate Gray and Cameron Pryor.
