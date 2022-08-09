The president of a newly-formed volleyball league in Mt. Juliet said that community support made it possible when they tried getting the program going, so now, they’re using that same league to give back.
Chip Bailey is the president of Tri-Star Volleyball. Bailey and his family moved to Middle Tennessee from San Diego, where he ran youth recreational volleyball leagues for women. Bailey was involved with that league for years, but when he arrived in Mt. Juliet, he indicated that a visit to the community center revealed the absence of those kinds of recreational opportunities.
“I looked up the sports in the area, and you got something for everybody, but there’s no volleyball,” Bailey said. “I put the feelers out, and there was a lot of interest to start a volleyball league.”
Thus, Tri-Star Volleyball was born. The youth recreational volleyball league services girls from fourth grade through 12th grade and officially began in March.
“We run two-month seasons,” Bailey said. “We had a spring season. Then, we did our shortened summer season. At the end of every season, we have a tournament that is just within our league.”
With the tournament looming, Bailey began to think about how they could turn the event into a positive for the community.
“I thought we wouldn’t charge admission for the tournament,” Bailey said. “We had been thinking about that as a money maker for the league, to drum up some extra funds. But I thought, how about we don’t charge at the door, because I don’t like nickel and diming the parents. How about we just ask everyone to bring a couple of cans of food? That way, they will be contributing, and then, we can put that food to work right here in Mt. Juliet.”
Bailey decided that the Mt. Juliet Help Center, located at the 3400 block of North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, would be a prime recipient for the donated food items.
In total, the latest tournament resulted in more than 700 food items being donated. The success of the latest food drive encouraged Bailey to consider doing something like it again.
“I’m open to running food drives as often as we can,” Bailey said. “I would definitely want to do it for tournaments. With tournaments, you know grandma and grandpa come, aunts and uncles, and we pack the gym. I think we estimated about 800 people (came) through the door.”
Bailey indicated that several people reached out about getting involved.
“We had people outside of our volleyball league who were asking where we were and how they could help out,” Bailey said. “We thought, ‘Great ... the more, the merrier. Let’s get as many people helping out as possible.’ We put the word out, and everyone stepped up.”
It’s just one of the ways that Bailey and Tri-Star Volleyball are trying to have an impact on and off the court.
“We started a foster program,” Bailey said. “We pay their registration fee. We pay for their jersey. We pay for their practice shirt, knee-pads, volleyball, and team photos. Every single thing that costs anything for a regularly-registered player, we cover and invite these foster girls to come up, make friends, be active and have fun.”
Not all the players in the league are from Mt. Juliet. The league includes teens from across the county and is steadily growing. During the spring session, the league had approximately 100 players. Over the summer, they had twice as many to sign up, and now entering the fall, the league also has 200 registrants.
Bailey said that they’ve reached capacity at the current facility and will be looking to expand even further. He hopes that will mean more opportunities to collect food items for needy families.
