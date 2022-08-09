The president of a newly-formed volleyball league in Mt. Juliet said that community support made it possible when they tried getting the program going, so now, they’re using that same league to give back.

Chip Bailey is the president of Tri-Star Volleyball. Bailey and his family moved to Middle Tennessee from San Diego, where he ran youth recreational volleyball leagues for women. Bailey was involved with that league for years, but when he arrived in Mt. Juliet, he indicated that a visit to the community center revealed the absence of those kinds of recreational opportunities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.