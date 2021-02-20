Let’s try this again.
After an icy week of false starts, the District 9-AAA and 8-AA tournaments appear headed to a Sunday afternoon tipoff for some teams with most everyone else going full bore by Monday night.
District 9-AAA coaches and athletic directors met by conference call yesterday morning and decided to schedule the girls’ 8-9 play-in game between Mt. Juliet and host Wilson Central at 3 p.m. Sunday, provided the teams are allowed into the gym by that time. Otherwise, the No. 8-seeded Lady Wildcats would automatically advance to a 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal at top-seeded Lebanon on Monday, with the Blue Devils taking on Wilson Central at 7:30 in a boys’ quarterfinal.
Green Hill is also scheduled to host a quarterfinal double header Monday with the girls taking on Station Camp at 5:30 p.m. and the boys Mt. Juliet at 7:30, both in elimination games.
Girls’ and boys’ semifinals are set for Tuesday with the finals and consolations Wednesday, meaning teams which win Monday would play three straight days after having gone a week without practicing due to the ice and snow. But districts are facing a deadline with girls’ region tournaments set to tip off next Friday and boys Saturday.
All games will be played at the higher-seed gym. Double headers will be at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and single games at 7.
In District 8-AA, Watertown’s girls is to host Cannon County at 3 p.m. Sunday with the winner going to Livingston Academy at 4 p.m. Monday. That winner would go to top-seeded Upperman on Tuesday for the semifinals with the finals and consolations Wednesday.
The Purple Tigers are to play their first game at 7 p.m. Monday at home against Sunday’s Macon County-Cannon County winner with top-seeded Upperman waiting in Baxter on Tuesday. Finals and consolations will be played Thursday.
Game times at Upperman are unclear as both brackets have 7 p.m. start times. Presumably, the girls will start earlier. As the top seed in both tournaments, the Bees will play all of their games at home.
There are no new changes in Division II where Friendship Christian’s boys are still on for a 6 p.m. tip time today at Christ Presbyterian in a Middle Region first-round elimination game.
