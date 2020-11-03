DONELSON — Mt. Juliet Christian limped to the 2020 season finish line with a 48-7 loss at Donelson Christian’s Ken Redmond Field last Friday.
Jon Lewis set the tone for DCA with a 40-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage. He added two more in the first quarter, including a 50-yarder on fourth down and a fourth early in the second half. Bradford Gaines threw touchdown passes of 41 and 35 yards in the second quarter as the home team built a 34-0 halftime lead.
DCA completely turned the tables from just two years ago when the Wildcats finished 0-10, going 10-0 this time for their first undefeated season since the 2004 team ran the table through 15 games for the Class A state championship.
Mt. Juliet Christian, limited in numbers due to injuries, finished 1-9. The Saints averted the shutout when Alex Keasler ran 3 yards for a score with just over four minutes remaining.
