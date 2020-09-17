DONELSON — Mt. Juliet Christian defeated Clarksville Academy 25-6, 25-9 in the opening round of the TIAA middle school volleyball tournament Monday at Donelson Christian.
Katie Moore served 19 points for the Lady Saints in the first game.
MJCA then fell to host DCA 25-11, 25-4.
