Mt. Juliet Christian outlasted Providence Christian 11-25, 25-18, 15-9 in middle-school volleyball on Monday evening. Providence took the junior-varsity match 18-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Latest News
- 'I can do it on my own:' WCS students take charge of their futures
- South Hartmann Gateway Overlay deferred twice in two weeks
- Mt. Juliet settles abortion zoning lawsuit for $225K
- Business owners tap into savings to withstand pandemic
- Becht, Castle lead LHS boys, Central girls to Cup
- MJCA Middle rallies by Providence
- Watertown top Gordonsville in three
- Region, rivalry games dot Week 3 docket
Articles
- County extends mask mandate through Sept. 30
- Lebanon PD investigating body found in Town Creek
- Robert Brud "Coach" Spickard Sr.
- Momentum shifts in South Hartmann Gateway Overlay debate
- Vanderbilt-Ingram opens cancer center in Wilson County
- Anthony Edan Taylor
- Portland couple charged with TennCare fraud
- Global Vision under fire for Roger Stone appearance
- Trousdale school board votes to suspend bonus program
- Car show, Cruise-In coming to Hartsville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.