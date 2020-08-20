Mt. Juliet Christian was swept by Ezell-Harding in middle school volleyball 25-17, 25-15 Monday.
Cadence Walsh scored six straight points for the Lady Saints.
Ezell-Harding also won the junior-varsitiy match 25-13, 25-18.
MJCA dropped a 25-6, 25-6 varsity match to Donelson Christian on Tuesday.
Southside sweeps Gladeville, C-OSouthside’s varsity swept Carroll-Oakland 25-14, 25-15 last Thursday.
The Lady Saints also won the junior-varsity match 25-19, 25-13.
Two days earlier, Southside’s varsity defeated Gladeville 25-23, 25-19 while the JV prevailed 25-17, 25-14.
MJCA Middle loses at DCADONELSON — Mt. Juliet Christian lost at Donelson Christian in middle school volleyball 25-12, 25-1 last week.
Katie Moore led the Lady Saints in scoring.
DCA also won the B match 25-5, 25-18. Sarah Little scored three points in the first game and five in the second for the Lady Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.