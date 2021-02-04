Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls hit twice as many 3-pointers as 2s Tuesday night as the Lady Saints swept the season series with host Friendship Christian 45-35 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Commanders built a 12-7 first-quarter lead behind seven points from Allie Gibson and five from Lily Maggart, closing the period with an 8-3 run. But Mt. Juliet Christian turned the tables during a 12-6 second quarter, scoring the first five points of the period to essentially pull even within 13-12. A 3-pointer by Amelia Lyons put the Lady Saints in front 10-18 going into halftime.
Gracie Clark connected on back-to-back bombs to open the second half as Mt. Juliet Christian opened a 25-18 lead. A three by Felicity Keen opened a 33-22 margin going into the fourth.
Friendship fought back in the fourth quarter. A layup by Anna Taylor brought the Lady Commanders within 36-34 and her free throw later made it 36-35 with three minutes left. But FCS, which saw shot after shot draw iron only to fall off, missed too many free throws and Clark and Keen connected on 3s as the Lady Saints won their third straight over their local rival to improve to 4-9 for the season and 3-7 in District 4-IIA.
“Anytime you can beat Friendship or DCA, that’s an accomplishment,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Jon Willis said. “When you got your rivals across town or in county, you always want to play well and we were fortunate we hit a lot of shots in the second half and that made a difference.
“What I was most impressed with our girls was we had a season-low seven turnovers. All season we’ve been turning the ball over and that’s been killing us. Tonight, to make more 3s than turnovers is quite an accomplishment.”
Keen connected on half of Mt. Juliet Christian’s 10 3s to lead the Lady Saints with 15 points while Lyons sank two triples on her way to 11. Clark’s three bombs gave her nine points while Chelsey Christensen scored six on three 2-point baskets. Bethany Lyons sank two free throws and Gracyn Breedlove a 2-point field goal.
Though the Lady Saints have just four wins this season, their point production, with the exception of an 18-point showing at powerhouse Goodpasture, has been much better of late, including a 74-65 win at Davidson Academy on Jan. 25.
“We’re still n mid- or late-December form because we were out five weeks with COVID,” Willis said. “So we haven’t had as many games as we should have by now. But the last three or four games we are finding our way and if we can just limit those turnovers we can do some damage.
“We were fortunate enough to beat Davidson because we cut (turnovers) out, but we shot real well. The thing with us is if we turn the ball over we’re not a very good team. If we can cut those turnovers down and shoot well we can do some damage.”
Maggart fired in four triples to lead the Lady Commanders with 19 points while Gibson added 11, Rylee Agee four and Anna Taylor a free throw as Friendship sank just 6 of 16 free throws in falling to 3-16, 3-11.
The Lady Commanders, who closed their home schedule with this game, will wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at Nashville Christian. Mt. Juliet Christian, unable to play at home this season due to the tornado which struck its campus 11 months ago, is scheduled to travel to St. Cecilia at 6 p.m. today and wrap up the regular season tomorrow at Davidson Academy.
This was the first game cheerleaders, students and essentially the general public was allowed back in the gym after Gov. Bill Lee lifted restrictions on attendance. Both student bodies were on hand as MJCAs turned out for one of its shortest road trips.
Lady Wave sweeps past Wilson Central
GALLATIN — Gallatin pulled away from Wilson Central to a 70-38 Lady Wave win Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave used a pair of 20-12 quarters to build a 40-24 halftime lead and a 30-point third sent Gallatin to a 70-30 bulge before Wilson Central posted an 8-0 shutout in the fourth as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 2-15 for the season and 2-12 in District 9-AAA.
A’Niya Boone sank all seven of her free throws to lead the Lady Wave with 17 points while Jeremia Montgomery finished with 14 and Janaya Newson 12 as Gallatin improved to 14-5, 11-2.
Breanna Fayne fired in two 3-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with 13 points while Cloe Smith scored 12, sister Kristen Smith six, Jamey Ricketts a 3 and Kendyle Pickett and Lillian Crutchfield two each.
Following an open district date this weekend (a scheduled non-district game with Father Ryan was canceled more than a month ago), Wilson Central is scheduled to host Portland at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in the Lady Wildcats’ home finale in a likely preview of the 8-9 game in the upcoming district tournament with home court advantage on the line.
No. 1 Upperman wears out Watertown
WATERTOWN — Watertown was no match for top-ranked Upperman as the undefeated Lady Bees buzzed to their 24th triumph of the season 74-28 Tuesday night.
Kierah Maklary led the Lady Tigers with nine points while Brittni Allison and Alie Tunks each scored six, Madison King three, Emma Christensen two and Madi Reeder and Harmoni Wright a free throw apiece as Watertown slipped to 16-7 for the season and 5-6 in District 8-AA.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Livingston Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
Beech tops Lady BearsMT. JULIET — Beech outscored Mt. Juliet 70-45 Tuesday night.
The Lady Buccaneers led 20-6 at the first-quarter break, 40-20 at halftime and 56-34 going into the fourth as they improved to 12-8 for the season and 9-4 in District 9-AAA.
Bri Ellis led the Lady Bucs with 15 points. Loryn O’Neal nailed four 3-pointers and Natasia Jones two as each tossed in 12.
Jakoria Woods was on fire during the first three quarters with 22 points, including five triples, to lead the Lady Bears. Addie Kendall’s eight points included a pair of 3s while Dymond Howard had six, Kayley Jones and Evie Johnston a 3 apiece, Jada Colemer two and Kaitlyn Bertram a free throw as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-17, 1-11.
Both teams will be on the district road at 6 p.m. tomorrow — Mt. Juliet for its final time away from home during the regular season as it makes its inaugural 10-minute trip to Green Hill while Beech travels to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court to take on Lebanon.
Defense, Richetto three-point play lift Lady Hawks to road win
HENDERSONVILLE — Sydnee Richetto drove to the basket for an old-fashioned three-point play and Green Hill made a defensive stand to preserve a 39-36 win over Hendersonville on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hawks led 10-9 at the first-quarter break before falling behind 26-22 at halftime. Hendersonville remained ahead 35-30 going into the fourth before Green Hill held the Lady Commandos to two fourth-period points to improve to 12-6 for the season and 8-4 in District 9-AAA.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 15 points while Richetto racked up 13. Ava Heilman hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six while Sam Zapton tossed in two and Kensley Carter, Trinity Franzen and Savannah Kirby each collected a free throw.
Brette Taylor tossed in 10 points for the Lady Commandos, who slipped to 7-7, 5-7.
The Lady Hawks will play their final regular-season game of the season at 6 p.m. tomorrow when neighboring rival Mt. Juliet makes its inaugural trip to the Hill.
Watertown drops 58-50 decision at RBS
RED BOILING SPRINGS — Red Boiling Springs sprung a 58-50 win over Watertown on Monday night.
Brittni Allison, who became the 18th Tigerette/Lady Tiger to reach 1,000 career points last Friday against DeKalb County, and Daejah Maklary each threw in 13 points while Emma Christensen collected nine, Madison King eight, Alie Tunks three and Gwen Franklin and Kierah Maklary two each as Watertown slipped to 16-6.
Red Boiling Springs improved to 11-9.
