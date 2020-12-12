NASHVILLE — Host Valor College Prep’s boys came from behind in the second half to overtake visiting Mt. Juliet Christian, 62-57, Thursday night.
It was the second straight night the Saints squandered a first-quarter lead. This time it was 23-18 eight minutes in and 34-29 by halftime.
Valor College cut the margin to 46-44 going into the fourth before outscoring MJCA 18-11 in the fourth.
Connor Gilley led Valor with 18 points.
Derrick Crouch connected on two 3-pointers in leading MJCA with 18 points while Chase Smith scored 12. Jordan Willis notched nine points while Brittain Gore supplied seven, Max Beaty five, Caleb Smith and Jayson Linville a three apiece and Justin Matthews two as the Saints slipped to 1-7.
Mt. Juliet Christian played at Donelson Christian last night.
Saints lose early lead to Clarksville AcademyDONELSON — A fast start by Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys went awry in the second and third periods as Clarksville Academy took a 67-47 Wednesday night win on the Saints’ borrowed home court at Donelson Christian.
The Saints led 10-6 following the first quarter before Clarksville Academy took the second period 24-13 to go up 30-23 into halftime. The Cougars dominated the third 30-10 to blow the game open at 60-33 as Mt. Juliet Christian fell to 1-5 going into Thursday’s game at Valor Collegiate Prep.
Four Cougars scored in double figures led by Cooper Wallace’s 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Keith Richburg threw in 13 points, Eddie Ricks 12 and Jac Wyatt 11.
Luke Nave tossed in 12 points to lead Mt. Juliet Christian while Jordan Willis, Derrick Crouch and Max Beaty each scored seven, Chase Smith and Caleb Smith four apiece and Brittain Gore and Justin Matthews three each.
