The Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter traveled to Cookeville on May 2 to attend the Middle Tennessee Regional FFA Banquet and was named the top chapter in the region for volunteerism and personal development.
Nearly 500 FFA members, advisors, parents, and supporters gathered at Tennessee Tech University to celebrate the students’ numerous accomplishments throughout the school year, including wins in hands-on competitions known as career and leadership development events, the agriscience fair, and overall regional participation.
The volunteerism and personal development award is the culmination of the chapter’s community service hours, conference participation, award entries, and contest participation on both the state and regional level.
The Mt. Juliet FFA Chapter was recognized for its accomplishments in several award areas.
The marketing plan team placed first in the region and was recognized with a plaque and cash award.
Adam w placed first in the agriscience fair in the power, structural, and technical systems division 3 category for the project studying the “Effects of Every Day Household Cleaning Items On Rust On My 1951 John Deere Model G.”
Gracey Plemons retired her office as a Middle Tennessee regional secretary. Plemons served as the region’s secretary for the 2022-2023 year, guiding numerous FFA members in leadership development conferences and contests throughout the year.
