MJHS FFA-REGIONAL BANQUET PHOTO

The Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter was recently named the top chapter in the region for volunteerism and personal development. FFA members include: (from left) Adam Sorey, Kirsten Pigg, Emory Martin, Samantha Kremkau, Grayce Gravely, Gracey Plemons and Heidi Beckman-Marshalek.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter traveled to Cookeville on May 2 to attend the Middle Tennessee Regional FFA Banquet and was named the top chapter in the region for volunteerism and personal development.

Nearly 500 FFA members, advisors, parents, and supporters gathered at Tennessee Tech University to celebrate the students’ numerous accomplishments throughout the school year, including wins in hands-on competitions known as career and leadership development events, the agriscience fair, and overall regional participation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.