MJPD AWARDS 1

The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s Sgt. Jerry Mundy Employee of the Year was awarded to Richard Frankich. The award was presented by the department’s administrative staff, including (from left) Capt. Tyler Chandler, chief James Hambrick, deputy chief Michael Mullins, Frankich, Lt. Wesley Neely, Lt. Jason Brockman, Lt. James Christensen and Lt. James Cothron.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet Police Department recently honored members of its department with yearly awards for their hard work.

The department’s annual awards banquet was started by Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick when he took over the position in 2012. Awards include the Sgt. Jerry Mundy Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Investigator of the Year, Specialized Officer of the Year, Patrol Officer of the Year, Rookie Officer of the Year, Reserve Officer of the Year, Civilian of the Year, Chief’s Awards, and Meritorious Awards.

