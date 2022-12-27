The Mt. Juliet Police Department recently honored members of its department with yearly awards for their hard work.
The department’s annual awards banquet was started by Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick when he took over the position in 2012. Awards include the Sgt. Jerry Mundy Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Investigator of the Year, Specialized Officer of the Year, Patrol Officer of the Year, Rookie Officer of the Year, Reserve Officer of the Year, Civilian of the Year, Chief’s Awards, and Meritorious Awards.
“Choosing outstanding employees for the year is always difficult, as so much of our team go the extra mile. I am proud of Mt. Juliet’s finest who are deeply committed and work so hard to keep Mt. Juliet safe,” Hambrick expressed in a news release.
Recipients are nominated by the staff of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. The command staff then reviews the nominations and chooses the awardees.
“Our officers do amazing work each and every day,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Office Tyler Chandler said. “It’s important we constantly recognize their accomplishments. Their work matters so much in our community.”
The Sgt. Jerry Mundy Employee of the Year award was received by Richard Frankich, who’s served as the department’s administrative services manager for eight years.
“He was awarded such for his commitment, going above and beyond,” Chandler said. “He is the administrative services manager full-time, but he volunteers a lot of hours in our community service officer program.”
The investigator of the year is Det. Cameron Smith. She was chosen for her work ethic while dealing with difficult cases such as sexual assault crimes.
The specialized officer award goes to an officer who isn’t assigned to a patrol or division. The recipient, Jamie Fialkowski, was assigned to the department’s community engagement unit.
The rookie officer of the year award went to Dylan O’Brien, who has been a part of the Mt. Juliet Police Department for nine months.
“The rookie is less than a year of service with us,” Chandler said. “The award is based on good attitude and work ethic.”
The patrol officer of the year is Jacob Berti. The reserve officer of the year is Jimmy Bancroft. The supervisor of the Year was Sgt. Sean Ronan, and the civilian employee of the year is administrative assistant Karen Ackerman.
Codes enforcement officer Jacob Smartt and Det. Jacob Dean each received a chief award.
The meritorious award rewards officers whose actions while responding to situations made a significant impact. Cpl. Sam Elliott, Det. Jacob Dean, officer Robert Ullrich, and dispatch lead Joe Lukins received those awards this year.
