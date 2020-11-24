TROY, Ala. — Chaton Mobley and Frank Peasant had touchdown runs and Middle Tennessee shut out Troy for most of the second half for a 20-17 victory on Saturday.
Troy (4-4) was without second-year coach Chip Lindsey, who announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mobley scored on a 4-yard run and Peasant a 5-yarder in the first half, each capping long drives for Middle Tennessee (3-6).
Crews Holt’s 22-yard field goal stretched the Blue Raiders’ lead to 17-10 at halftime, and his 49-yard field goal made it 20-10 with 5:20 remaining.
Asher O’Hara was 19-of-23 passing for 210 yards and added 86 yards rushing on 25 carries for Middle Tennessee.
Mobley finished with 57 yards rushing and Peasant had 25.
Gunnar Watson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive for the Trojans with 28 seconds left.
Watson was 25 of 39 for 300 yards passing but threw two interceptions. McClain had six catches for 92 yards.
