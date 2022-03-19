NASHVILLE — A Tennessee woman charged in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-son entered a no-contest plea as jurors were being selected for her trial.
The plea on Wednesday means that Krystal Daniels accepted a conviction without admitting guilt on charges of aggravated child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and tampering with evidence, news outlets reported. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
She and her husband, Joseph Daniels, were charged in connection to the April 2018 disappearance of their 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels, whose body has not been found. Joseph Daniels was convicted by a jury last year of murder and sentenced to 51 years in prison.
During the hearing, prosecuting District Attorney Ray Crouch said that the state would attempt to show Krystal Daniels witnessed her husband beating the boy and conspired with him to tell police he had gone missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.