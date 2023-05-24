A celebration of life service for Mona Hatcher will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jason Mull officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mrs. Hatcher, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on May 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Davidson County on Feb. 17, 1946.
She was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a Baptist.
She worked for the state of Tennessee and was over telephone installation.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Frances Tomerlin; a son, David Thomas Hatcher; and her siblings.
She is survived by: her husband, Eugene Hatcher; two daughters, Debbie (Troy) Watts, Dianne (Jason) Allen; grandchildren, Kayla (Andrew) Groce, Parker Kuchek, Charlie Hatcher, Cody (Jessi) Beal, Breanne Kuchek; and great-granddaughter, Stella Ruth Groce.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
