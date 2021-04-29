Results from Monday night’s games in the Lebanon Girls Softball Association played at Baird Park:
10-under Haston Home Improvement 13, Porter Dentistry 7Hadley Hays doubled as she and Halle Bond homered for Haston while Blakelyn Martin doubled. Addison Haston had two singles and Adeline Davis, Cami Ford and Anne Melon one each.
Kassie Martel drove in two runs as she and Layla Porter singled for Porter.
Dick’s Sporting Goods 8, Ligon & Bobo 7Ada Hale had a single for Dick’s. Mallory Evetts and Rylee Stanley each singled twice and Coraline Ash, Alyvia Barnabi, Kathleen Chilelli, Hadleigh Gant, Courtney Haley, Madelyn Patton, Allie Rollin, Aubrey L. Smith, Ellison Smith and Addison Whitlock once apiece.
8-under Isenhour Door 15, Hometown Team 8Noa Lovelace doubled and singled and Mileigh Silcox singled twice as both homered for Isenhour. Eliza Williamson tripled and Cheyenne Kauffman doubled as both singled twice. Ansley Apple and Scarlett Biddle each singled three times; Brooklyn Buchanan, Alannah Hale, Stella Scott and Avery Smallwood twice apiece and Brooklynn Miller and Malayiah Seay once each.
Hadleigh Auth and Mariah Ibine each singled three times, Gracie Patton and Emmalei Polk twice apiece and Sloan Greer, Chloe Higgins, Jillian Lanning, Ryleigh Pettit, Angelina Rapp and Aubrie Wright once each for Hometown Team.
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 15, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 9Brinley Holcomb homered, Avery McDowell tripled and Sadie Donegan and Lillian Goad doubled as each singled twice for Bulow while Jaci Andrews and Stella Norwood each doubled and singled. Millie Donegan and Sloan Njezic each singled three times, Lillie Anne Wright twice and Layla Crocker and Millie Sellars once apiece.
Jada James homered twice for Straight Shot while Carly Hodge had two singles and a home run. Hadley Williams had two singles and Jaila Kelly one as they, Tori Doll and Payton McGraw doubled. Ansley Lambert had two singles and Miracle Hastings and Morgan Hurd one each.
6-under J Davidson Builders 13, Lebanon Monument 4Natalie Russell doubled and Marley Pyburn singled as both homered for J Davidson while Avery Smith tripled, doubled and singled. Mariah Logue and Lynleigh Patterson each singled three times; Zoe Higgins, Finley Illobre, Dylan Mae Lalka, Vivian Logue and Lucy Bell twice apiece and Tessa Lewis once.
Pee wee no score kept Wilson Bank & Trust vs. SEILylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Randalynn Chandler, Charlie Cox, Tiegan Kaiser, Vera Belle Thorpe, Ellie Trammel, Catherine Vance and Ariana Walker each singled twice and Ella Grace Garvin once for Wilson Bank.
