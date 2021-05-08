WYOMING, Mich. — Former Lebanon High bowler Tyler Moore finished in a four-way tie for fifth place in the ISC college bowling championships Thursday.
Moore, a junior for Tusculum University in east Tennessee, was seeded ninth out of 24 bowlers competing at Spectrum Entertainment Complex in the Grand Rapids suburb, defeated Pikevile’s Ryan Taylor 590-579 in the first round and No. 8 seed Joshua Imhoff of Oklahoma Christian 600-544 in the second before losing to top-seed Alec Keplinger of Wichita State 568-556 in the quarterfinals.
Another LHS grad, Lindsey Manning, is competing in the ITC women’s team tournament for Louisiana Tech, which edged Lawrence Tech 4-3 Thursday and was to face Wichita State in the second round.
