The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission recommended 18 more houses at South Greenhill Road at its meeting on Thursday evening.
They forwarded a positive recommendation on a master-site development plan for a subdivision on a cul-de-sac at South Greenhill Road to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The development — located on the west side of South Greenhill Road, opposite Virginia Hill Drive — measures more than 10 acres, with a density of 1.7 units per acre.
Lot sizes will range from 11,265 square feet to 49,607 square feet.
Amenities such as a playground and a landscaped berm with a split-rail fence were proposed into this subdivision.
A 20-inch tree-preservation buffer has been provided along the subdivision’s perimeter.
This ordinance will also rezone this subdivision to the city’s residential single-family development (RS-15).
Civil Site Design Group (CSDG), a civil engineering group and the subdivision’s developer, will follow the variable lot residential development provisions while developing the subdivision. Those provisions will provide variations in lot sizes and open space requirements within the subdivision’s district.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said that CSDG agreed to provide a right-of-way reservation for the development.
CSDG added that this reservation will be included into the development plan once South Greenhill Road is annexed into the city of Mt. Juliet and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk will be added to the development.
Barlow believes the development could possibly be annexed in the near future.
“We understand that the Wilson County Road Commission doesn’t want sidewalks within the right-of-way, but when we add the sidewalks to the reservation, it would be maintained by the subdivision’s HOA (home-owners association) until that becomes dedicated to the city,” Barlow said. “So, when we annex the road, we get the reservation, (and) we get the sidewalks with it.”
He added that the process will help solve the problem of putting a sidewalk on a county road.
Barlow noted there were some concerns over a blind hill near South Greenhill Road and Virginia Hill Drive.
“This is a very limited development as far as being able to do large improvements,” Barlow said.
He said that the cost of lowering the blind hill for the subdivision would be far greater than what a smaller development could sustain.
“The keys to addressing this issue is that you got a situation there where you have a horizontal sight issue and a vertical sight issue,” said Barlow.
Barlow said that CSDG could address the horizontal issue while developing, but also commented that the vertical issue would have to be addressed for a potential city project.
He suggested that the developers fix the horizontal sight issue for this subdivision, at least from a sight distance perspective.
“I think fixing the horizontal issues will benefit folks coming out of Virginia Hill, especially today,” said Barlow.
Barlow said that for the master development plan, the Public Works Department will have to look at the construction plan. He told the planning commission that they will see the master development plan again before the subdivision goes into construction.
