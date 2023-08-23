Locinvar 1

An expansion of Lochinvar’s headquarters in Lebanon is expected to create 141 new jobs.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

An expansion of Lochinvar’s world headquarters in Lebanon is expected to create almost 150 new jobs in Wilson County.

“I’m proud to help announce that Lochinvar will be expanding their successful operations with the addition of 141 new jobs,” District 17 Senator Mark Pody said in a press release. “Lochinvar is exactly the type of innovative company we want to see thrive in our community. I am proud to support this initiative and wish Lochinvar a long and prosperous future.”

