An expansion of Lochinvar’s world headquarters in Lebanon is expected to create almost 150 new jobs in Wilson County.
“I’m proud to help announce that Lochinvar will be expanding their successful operations with the addition of 141 new jobs,” District 17 Senator Mark Pody said in a press release. “Lochinvar is exactly the type of innovative company we want to see thrive in our community. I am proud to support this initiative and wish Lochinvar a long and prosperous future.”
Lochinvar has been creating jobs in Lebanon since it relocated its headquarters in 2008. With this expansion, the 360,000-square-foot facility on Maddox-Simpson Parkway will be able to support engineering, platform electronics and development laboratories to create commercial boilers, water heaters and other goods.
“We are excited to construct a center where innovation and technology thrive, as well as provide a state-of-the-art environment in which our employees can grow their careers while creating and innovating,” Lochinvar president and general manager Stephen O’Brien said.
The expansion is a $35-million investment.
“Lochinvar has been an exceptional community partner and a valued employer in Wilson County for the past decade,” District 46 Rep. Clark Boyd said. “This expansion speaks highly of the relationship we have, the quality of our workforce, and the strength of our local infrastructure. I would like to congratulate Lochinvar and its employees for their remarkable success, and I look forward to their continued success for many years to come.”
It will be the newest in a series of economic development projects in Wilson County that have been supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development. Nearly 20 projects such as this one have marked $1.3 billion in capitol investments in Wilson County.
“Lebanon’s pro-business climate, proximity to the greater Nashville region and access to both higher-education institutions and technical schools will ensure Lochinvar’s success in the years to come,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said.
