Tis the season, once again.
Graduation announcements are hitting our mailbox, and with each envelope I open, I can’t believe all these babies are old enough to graduate from grade school, much less high school. I love watching from afar now ... prom photos, senior pictures, graduation speeches and parties. It’s definitely an exciting time for the kids but a melancholy one for the parents.
Several years ago, after all the hustle and bustle of graduation was over and the summer quickly passed, we were in a blink of an eye, moving our oldest into her college dorm. I could not wrap my head around how quickly parenting her had come to an end. It all seemed too soon. I literally cried for three hours straight from her dorm to our driveway.
And then our No. 2 followed a few years later. It was the same tears, just a shorter drive.
That was followed just a few years later, by No. 3, who literally barely waited for the car to come to a complete stop before jumping out to check out his dorm.
The quiet upon returning home from the last drop off was deafening.
But now, two full years into an empty nest, I can tell all the mothers and fathers out there that will soon be experiencing their first very first drop-off ... that, guess what, they don’t actually stay gone.
Between long weekends home, quick trips to visit them, school breaks and those nerve-wracking calls when things are not going as they should, there is still a lot of parenting left to do.
When our first child moved away, I wrote an article that ran in the local papers titled “Lessons Learned” and hoped and prayed she’d remember all the lessons her dad and I had tried to teach her as she began her new journey. When the article ran in the newspaper, I cut it out and taped it to her dorm-room wall. And when No. 2 and No. 3 moved into their dorms, they got the handed-down, old, faded copies of the newspaper article as second and third children often do.
But now that I know how this works, I think moms and dads might need their own set of lessons I’ve learned, since the college exodus began. So, here is to our own lessons learned, part two.
• So it is done.
You did your best some of the time. No one does their best all the time, and those who said they did, lied. But we all got better at parenting as we got older. That’s just how life works. Don’t beat yourself up about the would of, should of, could ofs. Those bumps along the way made your little boy or girl that much more resilient because the bumps will only get bigger as they start to follow their own road.
• Well, it’s never done
They will definitely be back, whether to see their friends or pick up something they forgot, or because they secretly miss home, but they will return. You’ll have their room clean and waiting, and within 24 hours they will have it completely ruined. But this time, you won’t care as much.
• It’s a party
Every time they come home, you will cook big. Everyone will stop in to see them. They will be like the prodigal son returning home. It’s always a good weekend when they are back, and you will love every minute of it.
• The calls
There will be lots of them at first, and then, they slow down. But the first ones are the hardest. Being on your own at 18 is not as easy as they expect it to be, and there will be falls, calls and absolutely panic at times. Try not to fall apart with them, and know that will be ok … maybe not at first, but eventually.
• And then it becomes second nature
Like the prodigal son returning home, the first feast is the biggest, but it soon goes from the killing the fatted calf when they’re in town to a quick dinner at Chipotle. The coming and going becomes something you get used to, as do the missing utensils, flashlights and shoes that somehow end up out of state with them.
• Breaks are the best
Now those are fun, at least at first. In the beginning, everyone is happy. The siblings left behind are ecstatic to have their best friend home. The college kids are glad to have a respite from independence and to also have someone else wash their clothes. And mom and dad are so happy to have everyone under one roof again. There is literally no better sleep than when all your kids are home.
• The taste of freedom is hard to forget
But try tell a 20-year-old that they need to come home before midnight because it’s Tuesday night and you want to sleep because you’ve got work tomorrow. There will definitely be a struggle for you and them.
• And it’s a vicious circle
Then, they leave again. It’s what they need, and you secretly start to want it too. It’s not because you want them gone, but because you start to see their leaving is bringing out the adult you want them to be.
• The visits
Don’t despair and when you do, hop in the car and pay them a visit. It brings you all kinds of peace to see them in their new element, doing well.
• And know this is how life works
They can’t stay with us forever, and being a mom or dad to young children is not your only role in this world. It’s time to get back to you, while always being there for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.