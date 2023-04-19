The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Carly Clinard, a second-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Tuckers Crossroads School ...
Name … Carly Clinard
School … Tuckers Crossroads
Age … 44
What grade/subject do you teach? Second grade, all subjects
How long have you been in education? 14 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? The entire time
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? While in college, I student taught at Rutland Elementary and also did an interim for fourth grade at Mt. Juliet Elementary.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I have the biggest love for music of all kinds. My favorite type of music is rap though.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Anything outdoors and spending time with my two boys
How would you describe your teaching style? I wholeheartedly believe that learning will not occur unless I build relationships with my students. I also believe that each child needs to be challenged. The challenge just looks different for every child.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how you keep students engaged and motivated? I try and make learning as fun as I can. I also do not let my students give up on themselves … ever. Learning is very difficult for some of my kids at times, but there is no reason we can’t have fun with it. My goal is to joke and laugh as much as we can throughout our day.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Absolutely … yearly, monthly, weekly, even daily sometimes. Some of my students have been through a lot, so I have to think outside the box on how I approach learning with them.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? TXR has been my teaching home for my entire career. I have nothing but love for our families and my co-workers. I have one son that went through TXR (from) K-8 (kindergarten through eighth grade), and another that is currently in fifth grade. TXR is their home too. We are family.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I love learning, and I love children. Teaching children was a no-brainer.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Getting to build relationships with my students and parents is wonderful. Helping to show my students how amazing they are is awesome too. When they finally see in themselves what I’ve seen all along is very rewarding.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s balance. Finding the balance between my family time and teaching has always been a struggle. I believe that it is nearly impossible for anyone not in the field to understand the amount of time that is taken away from teachers for tasks that do not help educators help their students is very unreal. This takes away from our precious time to plan, grade work, reach out to parents, etc., making it extremely difficult to find our balance. I am definitely much better at it after years of figuring it out, but there are so many that struggle with it.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Education is not easy. If I don’t take care of myself and my family, then I can’t be there for my students like they deserve.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It’s letting educators decide how they need to reach their students. We are professionals with degrees and a lot of continuous training. However, there are so many not in education that get to make decisions as to how we teach, even down to a script. That is unacceptable. Students are not robots. Every day is a learning curve. Education should never expected to be scripted.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? It’s too many to choose just one impactful person.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Because you believed in me, I did it.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? My students are so much more that a score or grade. They are wonderful souls that can accomplish so much if they believe in themselves. I believe in them 100%.
