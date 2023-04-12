The Lebanon Special School District School Board voted to approve an agreement that would place a K-9 Unit in the school district during Monday night’s meeting.
The board also discussed the possibility of adding additional board members.
LSSD will enter into an agreement with Paws on Patrol to have a K-9 Unit in the schools. The agreement will place one Kinetic Explosives Detection Dog and its handler in the school system.
Global K-9’s program was describe by LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto to be more than just a K-9 Unit.
“Three things that I think are important with this dog are prevention, mitigation, and then, there’s a therapeutic element to the dog,” Hutto said. “It’s not a typical working class dog.”
If necessary, the new K-9 unit would be able to visit multiple schools a day to increase school safety and to act as a deterrent for bringing in potentially-dangerous items into the building.
“If we utilize the K-9, the goal would be for it to be random,” Hutto said. “You walk in (to school), and it may be there ... it may not. It could happen at different points in the day.”
School board member Joel Thacker liked the concept of having a K-9 unit in the schools, because it’s a layer of protection that wouldn’t rely on technology.
“What if the electricity goes out,” Thacker said. “We can use this dog no matter what. This will help protect our kids, and it takes that technology component out of it. I think having that human factor of having a dog is something that will go a long way.”
The initial training process for an individual to be able to become a handler for the K-9 units is four weeks, according to school board member Steve Jones. There will also be additional training beyond that first program.
“I learned that the officers that handle the dog would plant something in the school to see if the dog would pick up on it,” Jones said.
School board member Mark Tomlinson liked that the K-9 unit’s training would be an ongoing process.
“It’s like learning another language,” Tomlinson said. “If you don’t practice it, you lose it. They have to put out a scent for the dog to find every so often.”
More in-depth details of the agreement to be made with Global K-9 and its Paws on Patrol program will be discussed at a later date.
More board
Thacker proposed adding two new members to the LSSD school school board. Reasons for adding additional members presented during the proposal were diversity and accountability. Another reason for expanding the board that Thacker shared was the growth of Lebanon since the establishment of the special school district.
“The only thing that hasn’t grown since 1901 is our board,” Thacker said. “We didn’t even have assistant principals when we started. As for the central office, there was only a handful of people, and now, we have over 30. Everything in our (school) system has grown. Nothing has stayed the same, except the board.”
In addition to Thacker’s presentation, former school board candidate Belita McMurry-Fite also spoke to the board in favor of increasing the amount of board members.
“We are in need of more board members, because I believe we need to stay fresh,” McMurry-Fite said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with the three board members that are here, and I want to commend you all for doing the work you’ve been doing all of these years. But, we do also know that people are coming in from different areas of this life. They’re coming from many different city, many states, and when people come into our city, they’re used to certain education. We want to be able to make sure that the board and the school system is the best that they can be.”
While no vote was taken, both Tomlinson and Jones stated during the meeting that they were not for adding additional members at this time.
