LSSD School Board 1

The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) School Board member Joel Thacker (at left) speaks as director Brian Hutto looks on during Monday evening’s meeting, in which the LSSD approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Global K-9 to place a K-9 unit in the school system.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Special School District School Board voted to approve an agreement that would place a K-9 Unit in the school district during Monday night’s meeting.

The board also discussed the possibility of adding additional board members.

