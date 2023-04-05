Goodwill 1

(From left) George Carlson, vice president of career solutions at Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee; Matthew Bourlakas, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee; Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell; Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto; and Leisa Wamsley, the chief operating officer at Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, recently broke ground on the new Goodwill facility that will be located on West Main Street in Lebanon.

The city of Lebanon will soon be home to Goodwill facilities for the first time since 2018.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee broke ground last week at 1414 West Main St. in Lebanon, where a new Goodwill retail store, Donation Express Center and in-store Career Solutions Center is being built. The facility will 20,000-square-feet and will sit on a 3.5 acre property.

