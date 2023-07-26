Dewaal Shoe Giveaway

The need for events like the annual Dewaal Shoe Giveaway in Lebanon is increasing as the costs of housing, gas, food, clothes and shoes rise.

 Submitted

With the start of the school year quickly approaching, families in Lebanon are beginning to gather the supplies that their children need for the first day back in the classroom.

This Friday and Saturday, two events are helping to provide for families who need a some assistance in getting their students’ school resources.

