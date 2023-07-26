With the start of the school year quickly approaching, families in Lebanon are beginning to gather the supplies that their children need for the first day back in the classroom.
This Friday and Saturday, two events are helping to provide for families who need a some assistance in getting their students’ school resources.
On Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., the annual Dewaal Shoe Giveaway will be giving one pair of shoes, shocks and undergarments to every school-aged child that visits the Mary Chaffin Church Building at 715 Lake Street in Lebanon.
Then, on Saturday morning, College Hills Church of Christ will be hosting its annual school store and clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
“Every resource we provide to them is just instrumental in them being successful in the classroom,” Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center Director Beth Petty said.
Events like the ones this weekend help provide resources to students that the schools can’t typically provide.
“There’s times that kids just need a hoodie , or tey need shoes, and those are not things that typically the school system has in stock,” Petty said. “There’s no way for us to stock all those sizes, nor room in schools to stock all those sizes. Having this need met prior to school starting is such a boon for us, because we’re able to know that kids are going to start the year out with some of the things that we would have difficulty (providing).”
To meet the need of shoes and clothing, the Lebanon Special School District relies on organizations and resources that it can refer families to.
“In addition to (not) being able to store (clothes and shoes), the schools are just not set up to have funding to buy every child in the district clothing and shoes,” Petty said. “We just don’t have that kind of money on hand.”
There’s been an increase in the need for resources like clothing and shoes in Lebanon as the price of living increases.
“Housing is more expensive ... gas is more expensive, and that trickles down to the cost of clothing and shoes and food,” Petty said.
Another thing that Petty says has contributed to the increase in families in need of resources is the discontinuation of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Free Meals for All Program after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the pandemic, everyone got free lunch,” Petty said. “Now (that families are) having to apply for free and reduced lunch, and for those families who are having to pay the portion of reduced lunch price, we are seeing families who haven’t struggled (in the past), struggle a little bit more to meet the needs (of the kids).”
Resources like shoes, clothes and food are essential for students to succeed in school.
“We’re always wanting to approve student attendance and increase academic skills for our students,” Petty said. “When they have the resources that they need to be successful, we’re going to see those kids attend school more on average, and we are also going to see those students be able to perform academically.”
Improving a student’s academic performance now by providing them with the resources they need for school can help them in their future pursuits.
“The performance level is going to be based on the care (provided to) the student,” Petty said. “That care is not just from the parents but from our community as a whole. We want to retain the students that we are serving. We want them to be our future workers. We want them to be our futures, so I know this community has a mindset of providing everything we can for our students.”
