When I was in the fifth grade, my parents signed me up to play in a recreational softball league.
I was not good … at all. I knew the rules … kind-of-ish. I did not realize that getting a walk to first base didn’t mean you walk to first base, something the assistant coach/coach’s kid (who was my age) was all too happy to explain to me … loudly … in the middle of the game.
In sixth grade, I made my school’s basketball team by default, meaning that I tried out and didn’t make it, but another player quit to cheer instead. So, I made the team. That went as well as the softball thing. I was short, uncoordinated, a little chubby, and awkward … essentially, the same person I am today, only now with stretch marks and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder.
Cut to high-school senior year ... do you remember a day when the trajectory of your life shifted just a little? It may have been something that changed your perspective a bit. Theatre class did this for me … but not at first.
At first, I thought I’d made a huge mistake. When I registered for the class, I thought it would be a great way to bring up my weak grade-point average. But an easy A, it was not. I wasn’t shy, but I never wanted to be the center of attention. I never wanted to be left or right of attention either.
The theatre teacher knew that many of us were not comfortable speaking in front of the class or performing. While he may not have known each story, he had been teaching long enough to realize that every 16- and 17-year-old is going through something. No matter how different our lives were at home and outside of school, in that class, we were the same. No one was exempt from completing exercises like one-act plays, poem interpretations, and scene reenactments.
As part of the class, everyone had to audition for one play … everyone. I hated that part, but I did it. A few days after the auditions for our senior play, several students were called to class early. We were given specific jobs on the crew. My job was stage manager. I had two thoughts after leaving class that day. One was relief that I did not get cast in the play. Two was to find out what a stage manager does.
I went into it thinking that it couldn’t be that hard. I was wrong. It was hard. There were rehearsals every night.
The first two weeks … it was a disaster. It seemed like I couldn’t do anything right. I was getting cues wrong … getting in trouble for getting cues wrong … getting in trouble for a missing prop.
But then something happened to the cast and crew. We started paying attention ... to each other, and the notes our teacher — now director — had been giving us for weeks in class and rehearsals.
Part of the creative process, according to our wise instructor, involves sharing thoughts and ideas and supporting your fellow cast and crew as you work to make each other better, because theatre really is one of those places where it is one for all and all for one. As a result, we got better. We got better each week, and eventually, everything fell into place.
On opening night, my mom asked who made the sets. I surprised myself when I answered, “We did. Our crew did.”
Every part of the production-lighting, audio, blocking, props, (ahem) stage managing, was made possible by high-school seniors … with guidance from our teacher, of course.
After several successful performances, the show wrapped. It was over. It was great to see the finish line, the final product of our hard work. We did something … together.
I know that it sounds cliché, but theatre/drama has a way of making people feel like they belong. Theatre is like a team sport. Only the uniforms can have capes, wigs, and makeup, and depending on the production, there might be song and dance numbers throughout the show, not just during halftime.
But theatre is so much more than the stage and the actors and the crew. It’s not the production that you remember most but the process, and what you learned while creating it, and the family and friends you made along the way.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.