Parking continues to be an issue impacting business owners on the Lebanon square.
“The (parking) issues have been going on for a couple years for us,” Seven Cedars Butcher Block owner Steven George said. “We’ve only been (on the square) for a little over three years now. Since the square has become very popular, it’s become a big issue (to where) there’s not enough parking.”
One of the main issues George has is with people parking and leaving their cars on the square.
“The biggest struggle that we have with parking is that people have turned it into a park and ride, where they park their car and jump in (the car) with somebody else and leave their car for the day or even a couple of days,” George said.
George’s business has been impacted by the lack of parking.
“Our challenge is that we have a lot of customers that just pop in to grab something and go home for dinner,” George said. “If they can’t pull in and find a quick spot, they bolt. They just go right on down the road and grab something for dinner or they go to the grocery stores, where they can get in and go. We’re a specialty shop, so nobody gets all their groceries for us. Normally (they come) to get some steaks or chicken or something to go with their dinner.”
Customers frequently call George about not being able to find parking.
“We get four, five, six calls every Friday and Saturday of people saying, ‘We tried to stop in, (but) you had no parking,’ ” George said.
City officials believe that the new parking lot in the works at the intersection of South College Street and West Gay Street will help with the parking issue. The lot will offer 24 new parking spots.
“The new parking lot is going to help,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We’re always looking for ways to assist in parking in the square and the entire downtown area. When that property became available, I knew we needed to jump on it quickly and put it in front of the council. Thankfully, they agreed to buy it.”
One of the reasons that the city didn’t build a parking garage at that location was because the parcel of land is too small.
“Secondly, the federal government has declared that (area) a floodway, and you cannot build structures in a floodway anymore,” Bell said. “That’s limited us to a regular parking lot, but the additional spots are gonna help.”
Bell said that the city is looking at timed parking as a potential solution to the parking problem on the square.
“One thing with timed parking is that most people will go (to the square) to browse,” Bell said. “They’ll park. They’ll walk around the square, go to the different shops, eat lunch, get ice cream. So, if we put time-limited parking, we would need to balance that. For the full square experience, timed parking may not work.”
Some business owners think that having some time-limited parking is the solution.
“I think what would help most is having some kind of time-limited parking right on the square,” Harper’s Books owner Rob Kamer said.
George agreed that timed spots could help with some of the issues.
“I reached out to the city about doing timed parking, and they said, ‘It’s public parking ... we have to provide parking for everybody,’ ” George said. “I get that, but we could have a few spots that you get 20 minutes or less to keep people moving, to give people coming in and out an option.”
Harper’s Books’ business has also been impacted by the parking issues.
“Parking has been a problem ever since we’ve been on the square,” Kamer said. “It’s been my No. 1 complaint from customers. ‘I love your store, but I couldn’t find parking.’ I always get that (complaint), or, ‘I was going to stop here earlier, but there was no parking.’
“People love that convenience. They love being able to park close, and we don’t have that.”
For business owners like Kamer, the problem is ongoing.
“Its a constant struggle, having open spaces for everybody,” Kamer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.