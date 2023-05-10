Mossy Ray Pettaway, 63, of Rockvale, passed away on April 30, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 1960, the son of the late John Pettaway and Alice Jenkins Pettaway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
Mossy Ray Pettaway, 63, of Rockvale, passed away on April 30, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 1960, the son of the late John Pettaway and Alice Jenkins Pettaway.
He worked for Amazon Distribution Center.
He is survived by: his son, Mossy Ray Pahrman; sister, Mattie Jackson; and brothers, Ernest Jackson, Alfred Jackson, Nathaniel Jackson and Jessie Pettaway.
He was preceded in death by his brothers — Ronnie Jackson, Willie A. Jackson, Steve Jackson, and Robert Lee Pettaway.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gary Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.