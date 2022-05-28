Services for Mother Rebecca Kate Overall, 97, will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Chapel Family Life Center. Family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Tabernacle and one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Estella Williams-Richardson and Ed Simmons; daughters, Betty L. Weir, Lula B. Martin; great-grandchildren, DeAnzio Apple, DeQuarius Apple, Anthony Saddler, DeAries Butler, Audrea Palmer; sisters, Izalea Belcher, Fanny M. Shannon, Gladys Richardson, Viggie Dobbins, Myrtle Petty; and brothers, Edward Richardson, Thomas Richardson and Homer Simmons.
Survivors include: five children, Callie E. Rhodes, Eddie L. Waters, Bobby (Claudine) Martin, Beulah (Bobby) Apple, Margaret (Robert) Rice, all of Lebanon.
She was a loving and devoted grandmother of 22 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 50 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great-great-grandchildren. Also, to cherish her memory is: a foster grandchild, Jayla Wofford; nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Frank Reynolds, Queen Ester Steverson, Shirley Dunaway, Harry Harris, Mary Harris, Faye Seay, Christine Beasley, Shatena Cowan; along with a host of other family members, cousins, friends and godchildren.
Masks are required at the visitation and service.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.