Losing a parent as a child is a life lesson many never have to learn. In the span of couple weeks however, three children from Wilson County had to learn it twice.
Fourteen-year-old Evan, 13-year-old Alex and 9-year-old Anna Danalds lost their mother, Elizabeth, the week before Thanksgiving. She died from complications associated with COVID-19.
Within a week, their father, Tyler, also became sick. He succumbed to the illness on Dec. 9.
Elizabeth’s sister, Ellen Cowens, wasted no time in getting to Middle Tennessee. She came in relief almost immediately and has been in Wilson County ever since.
“I bought a one-way ticket the day Elizabeth passed away,” said Cowens.
Cowens doesn’t plan to leave. Instead, she and her husband Ben, are relocating from their home in McMinnville, Oregon, to be in Wilson County with their niece and nephews permanently.
“We want the kids to stay in Lebanon,” said Cowens. “We want to keep it as simple as possible for them.”
Cowens mentioned that the couple plans to purchase a new home. She said that the home the children have been living in would only get smaller as the children entered their teen years. Perhaps more importantly though, she said, “We also want to give the kids a fresh start and new memories in a new house.”
The couple has enlisted the help of some local realtors to narrow their search. Cowens hopes that the explosive housing market permits them to find a home that meets their needs. Thanks to a GoFundMe page organized by a parent from Lebanon’s Friendship Christian School, where the children attended, the couple will have a head start on a down payment.
Originally, the page requested donations with a goal of $15,000. However, donations quickly blew past that number. On Dec. 27, the page had raised more than $100,000. Amounts of those donations have varied, with more than 900 individual contributions to the goal. One anonymous donor even gave $5,000.
The page remains active at www.gofundme.com/f/danalds-family.
Cowens said that for the children, she wants to keep the transition as seamless as she can. She plans to keep them enrolled at FCS and to remain congregants at the Bridge Fellowship.
The Danalds were devout followers of Jesus Christ and His teachings. Their dedication to the church and the Lord is a legacy that they will leave behind. But, Danalds’ sister, said that zeal didn’t stop after the service was over.
“What resonates the most about her was her passion for serving others,” said Cowens. “She wanted to do as much for others as she could.”
Danalds had a particular passion for helping out with special-needs programs, like the Empower Me Center in Lebanon. Her obituary described Danalds as, “a dedicated wife and mother, Christ-centered servant toward others and tireless advocate for children and special-needs causes.”
Cowens mentioned that her sister became involved with the Empower Me Center when she had a special-needs child herself.
Danalds is also remembered for a natural ability to dance. Ballet was a consistent presence in her childhood. She often danced in Ballet Memphis’ annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
She met her husband at Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, where she was an active servant member of Logos, which is a Christian, interdenominational campus ministry. She earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in sociology.
The couple stayed in southwest Missouri after graduation and were married on April 25, 2003. Four years later, Evan was born.
Eventually settling in Mt. Juliet, Danalds became an-involved parent, serving within the children’s schools. She participated in numerous church and school roles, as well as community events and activities for her children. That care and compassion left its mark wherever they went.
One of Tyler Danalds’ co-workers, Christina Cunningham, called the couple the “kindest most sincere people (she has) ever met.”
“They both were hard working and truly served God, their community, as well as anyone who needed anything,” Cunningham said.
The Danalds’ final request was for people to send donations to the Empower Me Center in lieu of flowers.
