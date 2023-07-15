Jason Lawson 1

District 15 Attorney General Jason Lawson released Wilson County’s 2022 crime statistics on Monday.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

When the crime statistics for each county in Tennessee for 2022 were released on Monday, the numbers indicated that Wilson County had increases in fraud, along with dramatic decreases in domestic violence.

The biggest change Wilson County saw in its crime statistics was in domestic violence, which decreased by 25%. There were 606 domestic violence cases in 2022, 200 less than the 806 cases in 2021.

