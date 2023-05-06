After breaking ground in October, construction on the first phase of the new Lebanon sports complex is well underway at 1523 Murfreesboro Road.
“In phase one, we have five soccer fields,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Two of those will be turf. We’ll also have a walking trail to go around the entire property. We’ll have a playground where smaller kids can play while their siblings play soccer. We have a concession stand, some restrooms, and we have small pavilions that people can sit under in the shade.”
Most of the progress that’s been made so far has been on the sports complex’s five soccer fields. As of Wednesday, fields four and five are level, and field three is almost level.
“They’re ready to start putting up light poles and stuff on fields four and five,” Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director William Porter said. “Three will be ready in the next week and a half (to start putting up lights).”
The parks and recreation personnel met with the entities that will be responsible for putting in the lights, grass and turf to complete the fields on Tuesday. The city has also begun the process of approving another turf field for the complex.
“At city council, they did a first reading to start the process of getting a second turf field,” Bell said. “So, we’ll have two turf fields.”
The two turf fields will be fields one and two, which will be located near the parking lot.
“Hopefully, all the grass fields will be done this summer,” Porter said. “So, by July or August, you’ll see a field. There’ll be a lot of work to be done around the fields, but the actual field part will be done.”
The plan is to give the grass a year to grow before the fields are used.
“By this time next year, we should be playing,” Porter said.
The first phase of the sports complex is only the beginning.
“In phase two, we’ll have softball and baseball fields,” Porter said. “There will be a larger trail that will go around the whole perimeter of the complex that will tie into the little trail around around phase one.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said that as the sports complex continues to grow and develop, the city plans to use the land around it for commercial purposes.
“We’re trying real hard to preserve (the land in the area), because we believe there’d be an opportunity cost if we were to let it go,” Haston said. “Once (the complex) is up and running, we believe that this area will fill up commercially with projects that will support this sports complex. People are gonna want a place to eat. If they travel, they’ll want a hotel to stay at. They’ll need a gas station to fuel up at.”
Once completed, the complex will be a place with something for many to enjoy.
“When this is finished, it’ll be a sports complex for softball, baseball, soccer and football,” Bell said. “It’s also a park that’s not just for sports. There’ll be a walking trail, playground and pavilions, so this is a multi-use park with something for everyone. It’s primarily for youth athletics, but there’s something for everyone out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.